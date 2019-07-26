FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Dayton Days coming July 26-28

DAYTON — The 43rd annual Dayton Days is scheduled for July 26-28. This year’s theme is “A Little Piece of Heaven.”

The celebration begins Friday with a children’s pet parade in Scott Park at 6 p.m. followed by a movie in the park at dusk.

Saturday activities include:

• 6:30-9:30 a.m. Rotary pancake breakfast (downtown).

• 9:45 a.m. 12th annual Dayton Days mile run. Contestants can pre-register at Dayton Town Hall or register the day of the race at Gina’s Beauty Bar. For more information contact Mariann Foster at 307-655-9176.

• 10 a.m. Parade on Main St. Grand marshalls will be Eric and Linda Lofgren.

• 11:30 a.m. There will be a number of activities in Scott Park including: booths, food, duck race, Drum and Bugle Corps and a volleyball tournament.

• 11:30 a.m. Horseshoe tournament. Contact Bob Alley at 307-751-7105 for more information.

• 1 p.m. Live music by Good Company, along with family and children’s games.

• 2-4 p.m. Fireman’s Water Fight. For more information contact Rick Bilodeau at 307-461-0841.

On Sunday, festivities will wrap up with a frisbee golf tournament at 5 p.m. For more information contact Johann Nield at 307-751-1138.

All of the events are free and open to the public. For more information about Dayton Days, contact Dayton Town Hall at 307-655-2217.

