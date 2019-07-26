Hoedown tickets available

Tickets have been released for the third annual Hoedown and Farm-to-Table Dinner, which is slated for Sept. 7 from 12-5 p.m.

Held at the Lazy JA Ranch, the fundraiser will benefit Rooted in Wyoming, a nonprofit dedicated to building and nurturing school and community gardens.

“Gardens provide students with a sense of ownership of their school and the greater community,” said Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Bonnie Gregory. “We have some amazing garden projects in place and are excited for the future.”

The fundraiser will center around a farm-to-table dinner to be made by Bonafide using ingredients sourced from RIW’s gardens, local producers and 4-H partners. Festivities will also include live music and dancing, a “farm-to-oven” baking contest judged by local chefs, family-friendly activities, auctions and more. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 12-4. Children ages 3 and younger enter for free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rootedinwyoming.org.