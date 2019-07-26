FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Bighorn Rendezvous at The Brinton Museum

BIG HORN — The 2019 Bighorn Rendezvous will be Aug. 3 at The Brinton Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bighorn Rendezvous is a celebration of art and American Indian culture. Plans for the day include the Bighorn Rendezvous quickdraw event from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring noted artists from throughout the West.

A live auction of the quickdraw art will be held at 1:30 p.m.

The day will also feature American Indian drum and dance groups with performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Bighorn Rendezvous events are free and open to the public.

