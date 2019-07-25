Troopers look to finish with legion title

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Troopers enter the Wyoming American Legion ‘AA’ State Tournament as the No. 2 seed from the east and will face the No. 3 seed from the west, Evanston, in the first round of the double-elimination tournament Friday.

Sheridan ended the regular season with a 29-22 record. Sheridan has played all of the teams in the bracket except for Evanston and has beaten every team they potentially face in this tournament, except for Gillette. Those losses to Gillette were tight games.

“We know we can play, we just can’t make errors,” Sheridan’s Race Johnston said. “That is what we have been working on.”

The Troopers started off the month of July on a hot streak, winning nine of the first 10 games. Sheridan scored 10 or more runs in six of those victories. During the final nine games, Sheridan hit a rough patch, losing five. Sheridan recovered and enters the tournament on a positive note after beating the single-A Cheyenne ball club 15-2 on Monday.

Sheridan’s Ayden Roush said the season has been a grind and the Troopers just need to build their confidence when hitting. Monday’s game helped with that, Roush said.

“Baseball is a really big mental game,” Roush said. “Going up to hit and having confidence is huge. It really helps you have success in this game.”

In a year filled with some highs and lows, Sheridan looks to play consistent baseball in the tournament, not changing too much of its game plan.

“We are not going to change too much, we are 50-something games into the year,” said Ben Phillips, Sheridan Troopers head coach. “We are going to practice like we always do. We are going to be putting some emphasis on trying to tweak a couple of swings right now. Getting the guys away from the long and loopy swings and to tighter, more compact swings.”

The compact swings will allow the Troopers to drive the ball better and not pop up hits or get jammed on fastballs, Phillips said.

“We have shown some glimpses of doing really well,” Phillips said. “In early July we were really hitting the ball well and we have cooled off lately. It is good that we have a couple of days to get one-on-one with some of the kids and help them figure out what is going on.”

Defensively, the Troopers need to play consistent and not allow opponents to have innings with three or more runs. Phillips said Sheridan just needs to keep the game close, only allowing one or two runs in an inning. The starting pitchers will be rested for the tournament and ready to go.

Sheridan took Tuesday off to rest and practiced the rest of the week. The overall health of the team is looking good, with no significant injuries, Phillips said. Three players from the Jets were added from to the Troopers’ roster to improve the overall depth of the team.

Phillips said the result of the tournament is wide open; anyone has a chance to win. Johnston said the team is looking to play consistently heading into the tournament.

“I think we can win the tournament, as long as we play the way we normally do,” Johnston said. “Earlier in the year, we lost to Gillette twice, both by one run. “

Phillips said he does not know a lot about Evanston, and the same is probably true about Evanston’s knowledge on Sheridan. An advantage Sheridan could have over Evanston is the Troopers have played multiple games on the turf fields in Gillette. The infields are turf at the ballparks in Gillette, causing the ball to bounce differently.

Sheridan will go to battle against Evanston 10 a.m. Friday. If Sheridan wins they will play at 4 p.m. and if they lose they will play at 10 a.m. Saturday. Sheridan will face either Casper or Cody in the second round.