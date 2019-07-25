SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, Coffeen Avenue and Sugarland Drive, 1:18 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Missing person, Carrington Way, 1:30 a.m.

• Court/violation, North Main Street, 1:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, 7:37 a.m.

• Bicycle theft, North Main Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Forest Service Road 159, 1:13 p.m.

• Shots, Dow Road, 1:42 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Red Grade Road mile marker 6, 2:14 p.m.

• Animal incident, West 15th Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Identity theft, Sheridan, 3:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Steamboat, 4:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, Woodland Park Road, 9:43 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Second Avenue West, 10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Tina M. Davis, 38, Oroville, California, probation violation/revocation, district court; contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael A. Legar, 29, Pocatello, Idaho, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Timothy D. Maney, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Phoenix T. Ross, 19, Montevideo, Minnesota, 2x contempt of court/ bench warrant, out of county court; violation of family protection order, possession of controlled substances in powered of crystal form less than 3 grams, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 4