DSA sponsors Goose Creek Polo Cup Sunday

BIG HORN — The Downtown Sheridan Association is partnering with the Flying H Polo Club and the Skey Johnston family to sponsor the 10th Goose Creek Polo Cup.

The Goose Creek Polo Cup will take place Sunday at the Flying H Polo Club. The event gives the community the opportunity to witness the highest-rated polo cup in the U.S. during the summer.

The community is invited to attend this family-friendly polo game for $10 a carload.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the game begins at 5 p.m. Also taking place will be a children’s foot race, a champagne divot stomp at halftime and professional and amateur calcuttas.

All proceeds raised during this event benefit DSA and its mission, which is to preserve, enhance and promote historic downtown Sheridan to ensure future prosperity.

The Flying H Polo Club was started in 2005. For six weeks each summer, the best polo players worldwide come to Big Horn to play professional polo. The games are fast-paced and the players and horses are top-notch athletes.

There are only a few locations in the world that play this level of polo.