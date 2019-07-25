FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Tournament of Knights at fairgrounds Saturday

Home|News|Local News|Tournament of Knights at fairgrounds Saturday

SHERIDAN — The third Tournament of Knights featuring the Knights of Mayhem will be Saturday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by CHAPS.

The Knights of Mayhem have been featured on National Geographic, Nickelodeon, Netflix and the History Channel. Captain Charlie Andrews is a mulitple-time World Champion in full-contact jousting.

Attendees can compete in the costume contest, enjoy refreshments, take photos with the Knights and enjoy other children activities like a bounce house, games and face painting.

General admission tickets are $20 and children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult. Tickets can be purchased at www.chapswyo.org or at the gate.

By |Jul. 25, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS