Tournament of Knights at fairgrounds Saturday

SHERIDAN — The third Tournament of Knights featuring the Knights of Mayhem will be Saturday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by CHAPS.

The Knights of Mayhem have been featured on National Geographic, Nickelodeon, Netflix and the History Channel. Captain Charlie Andrews is a mulitple-time World Champion in full-contact jousting.

Attendees can compete in the costume contest, enjoy refreshments, take photos with the Knights and enjoy other children activities like a bounce house, games and face painting.

General admission tickets are $20 and children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult. Tickets can be purchased at www.chapswyo.org or at the gate.