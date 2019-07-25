Platters on the Wall exhibit at SAGE

SHERIDAN — The public is invited to a new exhibition titled, Vertical II: Platters on the Wall, curated for SAGE Community Arts by Elaine Olafson Henry. The exhibition will be held at SAGE Community Arts at 21 W. Brundage St. from July 26 through Aug. 30.

The exhibition is sponsored by Red Bison Studio, Birch Restaurant and Alphagraphics. Birch will provide catering for the public reception Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition will feature ceramic work by approximately 20 platters by potters from around the United States.

Platters by Sheridan locals Stephen Mullins, Rod Dugal and Ryan King will also be on display.

“By placing a platter on the wall, the function is only temporarily negated, and the piece moves away from the sense of the every day,” Henry said. “Most of the potters selected for this exhibition are studio artists whose daily work is to make pots for use and for sale. We are fortunate to have such quality artists in Wyoming and in the U.S.”

This is the second “Platters on the Wall” show that SAGE has hosted; the first one was held October 2011 at SAGE’s old location in the train depot building diagonal from The Historic Sheridan Inn.

A virtual catalogue of the show will be available at www.artinsheridan.com/platters. All platters in the exhibition are available for purchase.

Elaine Olafson Henry is the former editor and publisher of the international ceramics journal, Ceramics: Art & Perception and Ceramic Technical. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from University of Wyoming and a Master of Fine Arts from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Henry is currently pursuing her Master of Arts in English at the University of Wyoming.

She taught at Emporia State University from 1996-2007. Henry served as the president of the National Council on Education for the Ceramics Arts from 2001-2004 and is currently a fellow. Her work is internationally published, exhibited and collected.

She is an elected member of the International Academy of Ceramics, a 2018 Wyoming Governor’s Arts Award recipient and received an honorary membership in NCECA for her contributions to the field of ceramics.

SAGE Community Arts is a nonprofit organization committed to serving the community of Sheridan through the visual arts. SAGE hosts a gallery for local artist members to display their work, a fine art gallery for solo, group and juried exhibitions and offers art classes for all ages, taught by both local and visiting artists.

For additional information of the “Vertical II: Platters on the Wall” exhibition, please contact Sara Johnson, administrative and marketing coordinator of SAGE Community Arts at sageinfo@sageart.org or 307-674-1970.