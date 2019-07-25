Challenge yourself

People get too comfortable. They surround themselves with like-minded people, listen to like-minded talking heads and read like-minded authors.

How boring, not to mention dangerous.

Staying within your comfort zone makes sense. After all, it’s called a comfort zone because that’s where you feel most confident, most at home and most at ease.

Recently, though, in talking to Justin Stroup about the upcoming Sheridan WYO Film Festival, he described how he chooses the films that are screened during the event. He receives more than 600 films to review, sort through and curate. The festival only includes a fraction of those.

Stroup said he chooses the films carefully. Some are chosen because he believes the audience in Sheridan will like and appreciate them. Some are chosen because they are good examples of storytelling or expose our community to a new idea or culture. Others, Stroup said, aim to challenge us. They cover topics or themes that may ruffle some feathers or, perhaps, they take a stance on an issue that may differ from our own.

When he said that over lunch at Birch the other day, I raised an eyebrow.

Those who are naturally curious love being exposed to new cultures, having ideas challenged and engaging in intellectual debates. Well, they may not love it, but they can appreciate the value in being pushed outside one’s comfort zone.

If you stay in your comfort zone, you likely become stagnant. You fail to grow, fail to experience new things and therefore tend not to learn. This is a major reason there is so much divisiveness in our culture today. Many of us live within our own echo chambers.

It can be scary to pursue and entertain new ideas. But, it’s also exciting and rewarding.

After leaving lunch with Stroup, and after work that afternoon, I made my way home, turned on Netflix and watched a movie I didn’t expect to like. It turned out, by exploring somebody else’s world through film, I learned a little something.

As the film festival approaches and the films are announced, I hope you’ll step outside your comfort zone and into the theater.