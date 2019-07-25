Local court reports

Drug bust results in 3 arrests

SHERIDAN — Three face upcoming court dates in 4th Judicial District Court after a large drug bust by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation April 16.

Sierra Rae Cannon was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and marijuana within 500 feet of the boundary of a school zone — Sheridan Junior High School. Cannon faces between two and 20 years incarceration and up to a $26,000 fine for the methamphetamine count. She faces two to 10 years incarceration and up to an $11,000 fine for the marijuana charge.

Nicholas P. Moschonas was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance within 500 feet of the boundary of a school zone and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of the boundary of a school zone.

Gerald “Jesse” Hamlin was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges.

Court documents said on the afternoon of April 16, a confidential informant for Wyoming’s DCI spoke with agents regarding drug deals with Cannon, Moschonas and Hamlin.

After receiving information and proof of selling of drugs from the CI, law enforcement officers went to the residence the defendants were known to reside.

All three were located at the residence. Cannon and Hamlin were initially arrested on misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance charges.

After searching the residence upon obtaining a search warrant, officers and DCI agents found more than 1 ounce of methamphetamine, more than 1 pound of raw marijuana, multiple drug-related paraphernalia, multiple electronic devices, a loaded semi-automatic handgun and several thousand dollars in cash.

Cannon pleaded not guilty to both charges June 4. She will appear in district court 10:30 a.m. July 30 for a change of plea hearing.

Moschonas pleaded not guilty to his four charges May 9. He will appear in district court for a pretrial conference 11 a.m. Aug. 8. The court set Moschonas’ trial for Sept. 9-10, starting at 9 a.m.

Man arrested on multiple child endangerment charges

SHERIDAN — A man faces four counts in 4th Judicial District Court related to child endangerment.

Jay Allen Dexter was first convicted of endangering a child in Sheridan County Circuit Court Sept. 2, 2018. He now faces four counts of endangering children, which in total could result in up to 20 years imprisonment and up to $20,000 in fines.

Court documents said a Wyoming Department of Family Services employee and law enforcement officer conducted a home visit in reference to reports of neglectful living conditions in a home. Dexter resides in the home with his spouse and four children.

When the agencies arrived, they discovered a home grossly unfit for living, including a marijuana pipe directly underneath a child’s toy, strong odors of marijuana, absence of a working toilet that resulted in feces and urine throughout the apartment, an inoperable kitchen sink, dirty clothes covering the floor and severely rotten food.

Dexter initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his pleas on all four counts May 23 in a change of plea hearing, pursuant to a plea agreement.

The plea agreement recommends a suspended three- to five-year prison sentence for each of the four counts to run concurrently to each other, and instead suggests four years of supervised probation for each count to run concurrently.

Sentencing documents have not yet been filed for the case.