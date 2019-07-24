FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

5 from Sheridan nominated for Women of Influence honor

SHERIDAN — Several women from Sheridan County have been nominated for the Wyoming Business Report’s Women of Influence Award.

A total of 148 women were nominated for the 2019 honor in 15 categories, including lifetime achievement, banking/finance, business/business services, energy and utilities, government/law/economic development, health care, hospitality, manufacturing/technology, nonprofit and best mentor.

Among those nominated from Sheridan are:

• Amy Albrecht, executive director for Center for a Vital Community

• Ginny Rieger, occupational therapist and owner of Teton Therapy

• Jane Magelky, owner of impactFull Life and Business Coaching and board member of the Downtown Sheridan Association

• Kristen Czaban, publisher of The Sheridan Press

• Sara Spann, machine tool technology instructor at Sheridan College

Nominees will be honored Sept. 19 starting at 6 p.m. at the Casper Events Center.

Honorees for each category will be named at the event, as well. The Wyoming Women’s Expo continues the festivities into Sept. 20-21.

By |Jul. 24, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

