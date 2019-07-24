WYDOT to auction Wyoming welcome signs

CHEYENNE— People who may have missed the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s last Welcome to Wyoming sign auction have another chance to own a piece of history.

WYDOT is holding an online auction for two 4-by-8-foot aluminum “Welcome to Wyoming” signs. The signs feature the Tetons as the background image, with the bucking horse and rider and the words “Forever West” in the foreground.

“These are the last known state line signs to exist from that vintage,” said Joel Meena, state traffic engineer. “These have the potential to appeal to a collector because they’re unique. Rarely do you see a state line sign that is as colorful and scenic as Wyoming’s. We have led the nation on the look and feel of our state line signs.”

Those interested in placing a bid will need to do so by Aug. 5. The first sign auction ends at 8:30 a.m., while the second ends at 9:30 a.m.

Staggering the ending times allows people to bid again if they missed the first one.

The following are the links for the signs: one and two.

The two signs come from the northwest part of the state, are in like-new condition and were not used on the roadside.

WYDOT previously auctioned five 4-by-8-foot signs featuring the Tetons during the summer of 2017. Those signs were posted at different parts of Wyoming at the state line.

Department employees recently discovered the last two signs in storage, so officials decided to hold another auction for those.

The money raised from this auction will go back into the department’s road improvement fund, just like it did for the 2017 auction. In 2017, the auction raised about $33,000.