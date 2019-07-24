SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1898 Fort Road, 12:29 p.m.

• Open burning investigation, 1300 block Birch Road, 8:00 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 28, 10:59 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Trauma, Park Drive, 3:34 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Standby, Bar BR, 9:05 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:31 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:11 p.m.

• Medical, East Fifth Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage lane, 6:17 p.m.

• Medical, Bowman Avenue, 10:38 p.m.

• Trauma, I-90, 10:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Disturbing the peace, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.

• Damaged property, West Burkitt Street, 7:52 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Laclede Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 10:41 a.m.

• Cat trap, South Carlin Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Brooks Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, Townhouse Plaza, 11:21 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 p.m.

• Found property, Canfield Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Domestic, West Loucks Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Careless driver, Mydland Road, 2:28 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 2:50 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East College Avenue, 3:16 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, Dunnuck Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Drug-other, Bryant Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lookout Point Drive, 6:19 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 6:39 p.m.

• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Burkitt Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Brundage Lane, 10:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Sugarland Drive, 10:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pima Drive, 11:14 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.

Tuesday

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Whitney Street, 5:53 a.m.

•Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ninth Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Eighth Street, 9:06 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Fraud, East Ninth Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Misty Moon Lane, 11:44 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance Fifth Avenue East, 11:36 a.m.

• Runaway, Gladstone Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Weed violation, Demple Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Motorist assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:53 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 3:58 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Thomas Drive, 6:09 p.m.

• Runaway, South Main Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:36 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:50 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 7:15 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Martin Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Littering, Minuteman Court, 8:58 p.m.

• Medical, Bowman Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• Harassment, Parker Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Lane, 9:38 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 14A, 10:31 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Misty Moon Lane, 1:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Sixth Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, West Loucks Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Halbert Street, Ranchester 6:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, Bowman Avenue, 10:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 28, 10:59 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Nicky C. Hopkins, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nathaniel C. Vanbuskirk, 19, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• David Walker, 44, Basin, courtesy hold (other jurisdiction), out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 7