SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1898 Fort Road, 12:29 p.m.
• Open burning investigation, 1300 block Birch Road, 8:00 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 28, 10:59 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Trauma, Park Drive, 3:34 p.m.
• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 8:08 a.m.
• Standby, Bar BR, 9:05 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 12:31 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:11 p.m.
• Medical, East Fifth Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage lane, 6:17 p.m.
• Medical, Bowman Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
• Trauma, I-90, 10:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Disturbing the peace, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Damaged property, West Burkitt Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Laclede Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 10:41 a.m.
• Cat trap, South Carlin Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Brooks Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Welfare check, Townhouse Plaza, 11:21 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
• Found property, Canfield Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Domestic, West Loucks Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Careless driver, Mydland Road, 2:28 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 2:50 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East College Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:56 p.m.
• Warrant service, Dunnuck Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Drug-other, Bryant Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lookout Point Drive, 6:19 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 6:39 p.m.
• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Burkitt Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Brundage Lane, 10:46 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Sugarland Drive, 10:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pima Drive, 11:14 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.
Tuesday
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Whitney Street, 5:53 a.m.
•Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Ninth Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Eighth Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Fraud, East Ninth Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Misty Moon Lane, 11:44 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance Fifth Avenue East, 11:36 a.m.
• Runaway, Gladstone Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Weed violation, Demple Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 3:58 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Thomas Drive, 6:09 p.m.
• Runaway, South Main Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 7:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Martin Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• Littering, Minuteman Court, 8:58 p.m.
• Medical, Bowman Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
• Harassment, Parker Avenue, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Lane, 9:38 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 14A, 10:31 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Misty Moon Lane, 1:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Sixth Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Loucks Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Halbert Street, Ranchester 6:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, Bowman Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 28, 10:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Nicky C. Hopkins, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathaniel C. Vanbuskirk, 19, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• David Walker, 44, Basin, courtesy hold (other jurisdiction), out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 68
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 7