FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Doug Andrews to play the Lotus

Home|News|Local News|Doug Andrews to play the Lotus

SHERIDAN — International singer-songwriter Doug Andrews will perform at Thursday’s elevated happy hour at the Lotus Café, the pop-up that takes over the WYO Theater’s concessions corner, from 4:30-7 p.m. The Sheridan native resides in Vienna, Austria, but returns to his hometown during the summer.

This marks the third event at the Lotus. The café is inspired by the Lotus Theater — the original WYO — which opened in 1923. Accordingly, the Lotus Café boasts a ‘20s-era atmosphere with live music, in addition to complimentary hors d’ouevres by Bonafide and a full bar with signature cocktails, craft beer and wine.

A limited number of tickets are available for $13 in advance at wyotheater.com; tickets cost $15 at the door. Each ticket offers attendees happy hour pricing on beverages.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

 

Editor’s note: Press Pass members enjoy a free drink with their ticket! Learn more.

By |Jul. 24, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS