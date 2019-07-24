Doug Andrews to play the Lotus

SHERIDAN — International singer-songwriter Doug Andrews will perform at Thursday’s elevated happy hour at the Lotus Café, the pop-up that takes over the WYO Theater’s concessions corner, from 4:30-7 p.m. The Sheridan native resides in Vienna, Austria, but returns to his hometown during the summer.

This marks the third event at the Lotus. The café is inspired by the Lotus Theater — the original WYO — which opened in 1923. Accordingly, the Lotus Café boasts a ‘20s-era atmosphere with live music, in addition to complimentary hors d’ouevres by Bonafide and a full bar with signature cocktails, craft beer and wine.

A limited number of tickets are available for $13 in advance at wyotheater.com; tickets cost $15 at the door. Each ticket offers attendees happy hour pricing on beverages.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

Editor’s note: Press Pass members enjoy a free drink with their ticket! Learn more.