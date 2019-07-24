Blackjewel says it has interest from buyers

GILLETTE — Hundreds of Blackjewel LLC coal miners locked out of their jobs for more than three weeks may have an idea about if or when they could be back at work this week.

Blackjewel reports it has interest from multiple parties with “interest in acquiring the (company’s) assets with respect to their eastern and wester operations,” according to a status report filed Tuesday afternoon with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Company officials “hope to file the necessary motions seeking approval of the expedited sale process and the additional financing later this week,” but hasn’t yet secured financing to reopen, the motion says.

Although Blackjewel initially had maintained its goal was to negotiate a financing package that would allow it to reopen all of its mines and reorganize under Chapter 11, it’s moving more toward selling assets as those efforts haven’t been successful.

Any potential sale could include the company as a whole or pieces of it, whichever promises to give the best value to Blackjewel and its creditors, said Blackjewel attorney Stephen Lerner during a Friday court hearing.

In that same hearing, Lerner said the company has received more interest in Wyoming’s Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines, the nation’s fourth and sixth most productive, but not the eastern operations.

That means the western mines could sell and be producing coal again before those in Appalachia.

Lerner also said it’s possible the end game is that the mines in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia don’t reopen.

By Greg Johnson

Gillette News Record Via Wyoming News Exchange