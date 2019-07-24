Trump’s ruling dashes hopes for Wyoming uranium mines

BUFFALO — Hopes that Nichols Ranch, Johnson County’s languishing uranium mine, could be back on the road to full capacity were dashed Friday night when President Donald Trump announced he will not impose trade restrictions on foreign uranium in the name of national security. Paul Goranson, chief operating officer of Energy Fuels, Inc., the company that currently owns and operates Nichols Ranch, told the Bulletin in June that a nod from Trump would have generated sufficient economic incentives to return the mine to its 2016 peak, when it employed 55 workers, plus 16 full-time contractors, and extracted more than 335,000 pounds of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake.

Today, just 17 workers remain and current Energy Fuels forecasts predict only 50,000 pounds of production in 2019.

Trump’s decision broke with the recommendations of his own Commerce Department’s analysis as well as those sent to him in two letters from the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Federal Natural Resources Committee.

Both Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., released statements Saturday criticizing the president’s decision.

There are currently only four active uranium mines in the United States, and all are in Wyoming.

Multiple industry analysts predict that, by the end of the year, less than 2 percent of the uranium used in the United States will be of domestic origin. Nationwide, fewer than 400 workers remain employed in uranium production.

In 2018, Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy, Inc., two of the country’s most prominent uranium producers, initiated the trade policy review with a petition that requested a federal mandate requiring 25 percent of uranium used in the United States come from domestic sources. The companies say underpriced, foreign-government-subsidized uranium is causing the domestic extraction industry to disappear and say it will be difficult to resurrect.

At the same time, nuclear power producers spoke out strongly against the petition, claiming it would raise input costs and threaten the long-term viability of domestic nuclear power – an industry the president has previously promised to support.

“The entire U.S. commercial nuclear energy industry is facing significant economic stress,” said Maria Korsnick, president and chief executive officer of the Nuclear Energy Institute, in a statement last year. “We encourage steps that will help to protect the nation’s uranium mining industry. However, any action taken should not impose onerous financial burdens on companies operating the U.S. nuclear power fleet.”

The quota’s rejection represents a shift away from protectionism for a president who implemented both steel and aluminum tariffs last year in the name of national security.

“Although I agree that the Secretary’s findings raise significant concerns regarding the impact of uranium imports on the national security with respect to domestic mining, I find that a fuller analysis of national security considerations with respect to the entire nuclear fuel supply chain is necessary at this time,” wrote the president in his Friday statement.

By Mara Abbott

Buffalo Bulletin Via Wyoming News Exchange