SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Carbon monoxide check, 500 block West Burkitt Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Second Avenue East, 6:30 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:43 a.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 7:13 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:25 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Trauma, East Loucks Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Trauma, East Works Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Medical, Airport Road, 4:11 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:34 p.m.

• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Trauma, College Meadows Drive, 10:43 p.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 11:50 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Medical, Keebler Lane, 4:07 a.m.

• Standby, Bird Farm Road, 10:15 a.m.

• Trauma, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:33

• Assist, West 12th Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Medical, Red Grade Road, 1:50 p.m.

• Standby, Victoria Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:52 p.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:00 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:11 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist, West 12th Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 314, 4:16 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14, 6:52

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:32 a.m.

• Medical, Mountain View Drive, 11:09 a.m.

• Trauma, Fifth Avenue East, 1:13 p.m.

• Trauma, Decker Road, 2:16 p.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Trauma, Dutch Creek Road, 4:05 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 5:52 p.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 11:10 p.m.

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports not available at press time

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Theft cold, Parker Avenue, 9:50 a.m.

• Fraud, Highway 14A, 10:46 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fish Hatchery Road, 12:53 p.m.

• Domestic, Adkins Avenue and West Loucks Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Spur Lane, 3:07 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, 4:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 25, 11:36 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Thomas S. Alden, 42, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew W. Hague, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Stephanie D. Lee, 31, Cody, possession controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Epitacio P. Torres, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 10

Jul. 23, 2019

