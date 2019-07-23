Local briefs

Vaudeville returns to WYO Theater

SHERIDAN — The New Vaudevillians are back by popular demand for two performances, July 24 and 31, at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center starting at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Each performance will feature a new show with different acts, different sounds and different people and will include singing, dancing, magic, stand-up comedy, sketch comedy, animal acts, tightrope walking, acrobatics and unusual circumstances.

All tickets — adult, senior and student — are $12 and can be purchased at the WYO Theater box office or online at www.wyotheater.com.

Triathlon coming to Lake DeSmet

BUFFALO — The Let ‘Er Buck Triathlon is coming to Lake DeSmet Marina July 27. Registration and packet pick up is at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 7 a.m.

The event consists of an 800 yard swim, 20 mile bike race and 3.1 mile run.

Teams race for $25 per person and individuals race for $45. Race-day registration is $10 more. Participants can register online through July 24 at www.itsyourrace.com.

For more information call 307-679-2252.

Summer Evening at the Mansion

SHERIDAN — Residents are invited to attend Summer Evening at the Mansion Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Trail End State Historic Site.

Participants are asked to bring a picnic dinner for their party, play badminton and croquet, listen to music, view antique cars and enjoy refreshments from Trail End Guild members. The Kendrick Mansion will also be open late for self-guided tours free of charge. The event is free and open to the public. Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.