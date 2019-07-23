FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Sheridan County Public Health to receive POD training

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health will be closed Friday for Point of Dispensing training.

This training allows Public Health time to prepare for a public health emergency, such as a pandemic flu outbreak. During this training, staff will be practicing setting up a POD, learning each position, what kind of outbreaks would need a response with a POD and how fast medications or vaccines can be dispensed.

This fall, Public Health will be hosting a flu clinic using the set up of a POD and utilize the training they will receive. During flu season in the fall of 2020, Public Health will once again utilize a POD for flu clinics in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health and all county public health offices across the state.

