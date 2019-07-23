FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

2020 Keystone Award nominations now open

SHERIDAN — Nominations for the 2020 Keystone Awards are now open. The Keystone Awards are a celebration modeled after the Kennedy Center Honors. Every year The Hub on Smith celebrates and honors three individuals who have dedicated their lives to the community.

If you know someone who deserves to be celebrated for a lifetime achievement of service to the Sheridan community please deliver your nomination to The Hub no later than July 31.

Nomination forms can be picked up at The Hub front desk or found on The Hub’s website at thehubsheridan.org. Please send completed nomination forms to The Hub on Smith, 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY 82801 or email to excoord@thehubsheridan.org ATTN: Robyn.

