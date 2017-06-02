11 apply for early retirement at SC

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District during a special meeting Friday voted to approve the 11 applications submitted for early retirement.

The NWCCD’s board of trustees voted to approve the early retirement incentives program at a meeting in April at Sheridan College.

The early retirement incentives will allow employees who meet the appropriate amount of service at the college to be eligible to receive one year’s salary spread over five years.

The incentive program is voluntary — no employees will be forced to take the offer. Eligible employees will receive a notification from the president’s office with the offer.

The incentive will only be offered to staff members between June 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. The next deadline for employees to apply for the early retirement program is Aug. 1.

Early retirement will save the college a considerable amount of funds while reallocating staff to better satisfy changing student needs, NWCCD officials said. When faculty members retire, some of those positions may not be refilled, and others may be filled at a lower cost.

The following 11 individuals applied for and were approved for early retirement:

Effective 2017

• Mercedes Aguirre Batty — Dean of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences

• Jerome “Tom” Brown — maintenance technician

• Patricia Dray — dental hygiene faculty

• Sarah Riehn — Director of ABE/GED, Center for College and Career Readiness

• Gene Sager — music faculty

• Lillian Sager — theater faculty

Effective 2018

• Mark Englert — Vice president of Gillette College and CEO

• Bruce McCartney — grounds specialist

• Diane Redman — Director of massage therapy

• Judy Reichert — Coordinator of dental hygiene clinic

• Janine Sasse-Englert — Director of dental hygiene