Senior happenings

• Enjoy polo Sunday from 12:15-5 p.m. against the backdrop of the beautiful Bighorn Mountains. An exciting yet relaxing way to spend a summer Sunday afternoon. Sign up and pre-pay $16 for transportation at the front desk by July 24. No charge if you provide your own transportation. Minimum for the van is five and maximum for the van is seven, with pickups being provided in the lobby. Difficulty level is easy.

• Nominations for the 2020 Keystone Awards are now open. If you know someone who deserves to be celebrated for a lifetime achievement of service to the Sheridan community, please deliver your nomination to The Hub on Smith at 211 Smith St. no later than July 31. Nomination forms can be picked up at The Hub front desk or found on The Hub’s website at thehubsheridan.org.

• The Underground Coal Miners group has invited community members to join them for a fun filled afternoon Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pine Island in the Bighorn Mountains. Live music, bratwurst, hot dogs and beverages are provided. Bring a dish to share, a jacket and a small folding chair (optional). Sign up and pre-pay the $14 transportation fee at the front desk by July 26. Minimum for the event is 10 and maximum is 14. Difficulty level is moderate.

• Join professional artist and instructor Rebecca Rousseau in these fun and relaxed painting studio sessions 12:30-3 p.m. July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 for a cost of $2 per class.

Bring your own painting to work on in any medium. Rousseau will provide individual instruction as requested. Open to all ages.