Troopers struggle over weekend

SHERIDAN —Sheridan Troopers faced Cody in a doubleheader matchup Saturday at Thorne-Rider Park.

Sheridan won the first game 3-2 over Cody. The game was tied heading into the seventh inning. Sheridan’s Race Johnston had a walk-off flyout that allowed Jaron Brewer to tag up and score the game-ending run.

The Troopers recorded three hits, one each by Eric Taylor, Justice Rees and Dalton Nelson. Johnston, Nelson and Michael Greer each had one RBI.

Eric Taylor pitched most of the game for the Troopers, making it through six innings and two outs. Taylor allowed five hits, two runs and struck out seven batters. Luke Keller finished the game on the mound for the Troopers.

In the second game, the Troopers lost 17-9. Sheridan jumped out to a three-run lead after the first inning.

Sheridan had a two-run advantage entering the sixth inning but gave up 10 runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh inning.

Sheridan used three pitchers in the game, Carter Dubberley, Keller and Race Johnston. Combined, all three pitchers allowed 14 hits and struck out four batters.

Johnston, Kellen Mentock and Cody Kilpatrick paced the Troopers with two hits and an RBI.

Sheridan’s record was 28-20 heading into their matchup against Gillette Sunday, where the team lost two games in a doubleheader.

The first game was a low scoring defensive battle. Neither team scored until the sixth inning, when Gillette hit a home run over the left-field wall. Gillette scored one more run in the sixth and added another run in the seventh to give Gillette a 3-0 victory over the Troopers.

“We didn’t hit the ball,” Ben Phillips, Sheridan Troopers head coach, said following the first game against Gillette. “We had runners in scoring position in almost every inning and did not get one in. Gillette did and that was the difference in the game.”

Quinn McCafferty was on the mound for Sheridan during the first game. He pitched most of the game, allowing three runs.

“Quinn McCafferty did an awesome job out there,” Phillips said. “He went out and battled. They got to him a little bit later in the game when he got tired.”

Jacob Boint finished the game on the mound for the Troopers, forcing the final two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Sheridan did not fare better in the second game, losing 12-2. The losses bring Sheridan’s record to 28-22. Sheridan will play one more, nine-inning game against Cheyenne Monday night before they head to the state tournament next weekend in Gillette.