Champions: Jets cruise to win, prove best in state

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Jets won the Wyoming American Legion State B Championship in commanding fashion after beating Powell 12-0 in the championship game Sunday.

“It is scary when you get a whole group of kids to buy in and just play hard,” said Austin Cowen, Sheridan Jets head coach. “We did not play any different baseball; we went out, hit the ball hard, made plays and threw strikes. That’s all you want and that’s what we have done all year. It has been a great year with these guys.”

Sheridan advanced to the championship after defeating Laramie 12-2 Saturday. Sheridan won all five games by at least 10 points and never played more than five innings. This was accomplished through a consistent approach.

“That is what we preached, was that consistency,” Cowen said. “That is the name of the game for baseball. Every day we showed up for the exact same reason, to play the game as hard as you can. You play that way and a lot of time this is what ends up happening, you get to hold that trophy at the end of the year.”

Sheridan’s Trevor Stowe was named the MVP of the tournament. Stowe pitched two games in the tournament, allowing only one run and striking out 11 batters. Stowe played shortstop in the other three games.

“Trevor had a great state tournament; he pitched and threw the ball well for us,” Cowen said. “I think he is very deserving. I think you could make an argument for a lot of our guys could have got that award.”

Stowe said he was surprised and excited he won the award, but thought his hitting was not quite good enough to win the award.

Stowe pitched all five innings of the championship game against Powell, allowing zero runs, three hits and striking out four batters.

Stowe was dialed in to the strike zone, throwing strikes on 69.4% of his pitches.

The rest of the Jets defense played solid, making plays when their time came. Powell tested Sheridan early, getting two runners on base. With two outs, a Powell runner attempted to make it home after a ball was hit to right field. Brennan Mortenson fielded the ball, relaying it to catcher Hunter Stone, who tagged the runner out right before they reached home.

“I think that was huge,” Caden Steel said. “That would have kept their momentum going. If they would have scored that run, who knows what they could have done. Once you get going, the other team loses their confidence. It was important that we got that out and kept Powell shut out.”

The out ended the inning, leaving Powell scoreless and shifting the momentum to the Jets.

Sheridan carried the momentum the rest of the game, not letting up or allowing Powell to score. Sheridan hung crooked numbers in the first three innings, scoring three, four and five runs in the opening innings.

“I think we came in ready to play an all-around game,” Steel said. “Everybody was focused in and knew we wanted to win. We just kept adding on and never stopped.”

Every member of the Jets starting nine recorded at least one hit in the game. Leading the offense for the Jets was Steel, who connected with the ball on all three of his bating attempts, sending four runners home throughout the game. Stone and Rich Hall each recorded two RBIs.

“When one through nine can get base knocks, you know you are going to give your team a chance to win,” Hall said.

This game marked the end of the Jets baseball season.

“I just can’t say enough of how proud I am of all the kids and how they grew over the year,” Cowen said. “The progress we made from the beginning of the year to now is awesome.”

The Jets end the season as champions with a 37-11 record.

“I am happy that we won and that we traveled this far as a team,” Stowe said. “I am kinda sad that this same team won’t ever happen again but I am glad we won.”