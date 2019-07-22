Local briefs

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Concerts in the Park  continues Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Concerts in the Park continue Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Kendrick Park.

Sheridan Community Band will perform music specifically composed for concert brass bands including patriotic pieces, traditional favorites and popular songs.

Sheridan Community Band is composed of 40 local musicians and will be conducted for this performance by Pat Maloney.

 

Cloud Peak Back Country Horsemen to host meeting

SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Back Country Horsemen will host a meeting July 23 at 7 p.m. at ERA Carroll Realty.

Summer activities and rides will be discussed.

ERA Carroll Realty is located at 306 N. Main St.

 

Local SHRM chapter to host monthly luncheon

SHERIDAN — Bighorn Mountain Chapter of SHRM will host its monthly luncheon July 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown location, 61 Gould St.

Stacia Skretteberg will present a program on transgender issues in the workplace. The purpose will be to gain a better understanding of the transgender population’s needs in the workplace and ways to better accommodate everyone.

The cost is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for non-SHRM members. Reservations must be made by July 22 at noon. Contact Nicole Hamilton at nhamilton@sheridanwy.net for more information.

