BIG HORN— Cigars and Bourbon at The Brinton is back by popular demand on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

Participants will each receive two cigars, drinks from a curated selection of bourbons and other spirits and heavy appetizers from the Brinton Bistro.

Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased online at www.thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.