Verizon-Cellular Plus offer free student backpacks

SHERIDAN — Verizon-Cellular Plus in Sheridan will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We are excited to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” President Adam Kimmet said. “We would like to help make it a little easier for families to afford these essential supplies, so students start off the school year prepared and confident.”

A child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack and no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.

Cellular Plus has two locations in Sheridan: 1875 Coffeen Ave. next to Albertsons and 377 Coffeen Ave. across from First Federal Savings Bank.

Cellular Plus is a Verizon-authorized retailer founded in 1998 and headquartered in Billings, Montana.