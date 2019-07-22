FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Verizon-Cellular Plus offer free student backpacks

Home|News|Local News|Verizon-Cellular Plus offer free student backpacks

SHERIDAN — Verizon-Cellular Plus in Sheridan will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We are excited to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” President Adam Kimmet said. “We would like to help make it a little easier for families to afford these essential supplies, so students start off the school year prepared and confident.”

A child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack and no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.

Cellular Plus has two locations in Sheridan: 1875 Coffeen Ave. next to Albertsons and 377 Coffeen Ave. across from First Federal Savings Bank.

Cellular Plus is a Verizon-authorized retailer founded in 1998 and headquartered in Billings, Montana.

By |Jul. 22, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS