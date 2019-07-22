McDermott to offer Vocal Master Class at Powder Horn

SHERIDAN — Gina Feliccia McDermott will conduct a Vocal Master Class July 29 from 5–8 p.m. at the Powder Horn Clubhouse.

McDermott played Morticia in the Addams Family production this year at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. She has performed professionally for the last 25 years on Broadway, in concerts and national touring companies from New York to Los Angeles.

For the last 18 years, she has taught private voice lessons, workshops and master classes for all ages throughout the country. She plans to share her vocal training and experience with her neighbors in Sheridan before heading to Los Angeles and San Diego for more summer master classes.

For more information or to register, visit ginafelicciavocalcoach.com.