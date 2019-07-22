FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block South Thurmond Street, 7:13 a.m.

• Smoke detector install, 800 block West Loucks Street, 10 a.m.

Saturday

• Smoke detector activation, 1100 block Second Avenue East, 9:50 a.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:12 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Kennedy Street, 7:50 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

• RMA assist, Keebler Lane, 4:10 a.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, Decker Road, 4:25 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block Dutch Creek Road, 4:10 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Brittany Nichole Lapp, Shaunelle Bea Kelley, Camden Mark Lapp, Raylend Nigel George Kelley

Saturday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

Sunday

• Dismissals — Brittany Nichole Lapp, Sheridan; Shaunelle Bea Kelley, Sheridan; Camden Mark Lapp, Sheridan; Raylend Nigel George Kelley, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Warrant service, Brooks Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 a.m.

• Assist sheriff’s office, mile marker 21, 1:47 a.m.

• Theft cold, Michael Drive, 7:57 a.m.

• Found property, West 11th Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 8:20 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street 10 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, Kilbourne Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:03 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:44 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Filthy premises, East Sixth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 4:31 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Dome Drive, 4:32 p.m.

• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 6:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Seventh Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Gould Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Seventh Street, 6:54 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Michael Drive, 9:07 p.m.

• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Halbert Street, 9:23 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 p.m.

• Medical, College Meadow Drive, 10:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Lookout Point Drive, 10:57 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 10:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:55 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:23 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Gould Street, 2:48 a.m.

• Damaged property, Parker Avenue, 5:39 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Civil dispute, East Burkitt Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Missing person, North Gould Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 2:24 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 5:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 5:48 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Olive Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Fleming Boulevard, 6:57 p.m.

• DUI, North Gould Street, 7:31 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.

• Damaged property, Poplar Trail, 10:36 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:10 p.m.

• DUS, Fifth Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Wash Ur Woolies, 11:31 p.m.

• Domestic, Fifth Street, 11:39 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Carlin Street, 11:22 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:46 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Smith Street, 2:04 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 7:52 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Wyoming Avenue, 8:05 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Huntington Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Animal found, East Mountain View, 11:47 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Kennedy Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Hit and run, Nebraska Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Scott Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 2:39 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fourth Street, 7 p.m.

• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 12th Street 7:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 8:06 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Avenue, 9:47 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• DUI, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 24, 1:47 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Metz Road, 6:58 a.m.

• Damaged property, Wild Horse Road, 7 a.m.

• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 9:16 a.m.

• Theft cold, Highway 14 West, 10:05 a.m.

• Theft cold, State Highway 345, 10:25 a.m.

• Assist agency, U.S. Highway 14 East, mile marker 5, 10:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, Bridge Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Bowman Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Bird Farm Road, 4:17 p.m.

• Hazardous conditions, West Brundage Lane, 7:45 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 8:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Swaim Road and Sherri View Drive, 8:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 10:59 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:26 p.m.

Saturday

• Threat, Tongue Canyon Road, mile marker 3.1, 12:19 a.m.

• Theft cold, Owens Creek, 6:51 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Peralta Drive, 9:05 a.m.

• Theft cold, Bull Creek Area, 1:11 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Lane Lane, 1:39 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 12 East, mile marker 1, 7:19 p.m.

• Found property, Willow Avenue, 8:21 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 1:27 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Dayton Street, 5:38 a.m.

• Death investigation, Decker Road, 2:14 p.m.

• Family dispute, Highway 14 West, 3:50 p.m.

• Theft cold, Owens Creek, 6:44 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 9:32 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Stephanie P. Bace, 32, Gillette, leave accident/other vehicle, wrong way on a one way, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ciara A. Link, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Trevor W. Pettit, 24, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Thomas J. Williams, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremiah J. Yelmene, 33, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule less than 3 grams, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Clay Chandler, 24, Castle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nathan S. Gainforth, 20, Sheridan, minor in possession alcohol, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Joshua L. Gibson, 41, Pocatello, Idaho, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; DUS, DUI, manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert T. Jones III, 32, Cody, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, DUI, compulsory auto insurance, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Stephanie D. Lee, 31, Cody, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces x2, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert G. Rush, 53, Evanston, open container by vehicle operator, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• William S. Thomas, 56, Columbia, South Carolina, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrest SPD

Sunday

• Jessica N. Crumrine, 35, Sheridan, throw burning substance from vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Max Fox, 44, Helena, Montana, littering, open container, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Keandra P. Harding, 19, Sheridan, no valid driver’s license, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Vincent L. Hite, 38, Buffalo, speeding in 75 mph zone, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Cole T. Kennedy, 22, Clearmont, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 80

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 16

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 80

Jul. 22, 2019

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

