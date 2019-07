SHERIDAN — Attendance and purse were down slightly for the 2019 Sheridan WYO Rodeo compared to 2018 numbers. Next year, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board anticipates a large crowd for the 90th anniversary of the event.

The 2019 edition of the rodeo saw 21,900 in attendance and a total purse payout of $301,310. In 2018, the WYO recorded attendance at 23,529 and a total of $314,776 in prize money.