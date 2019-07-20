Jets win big again

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets took down Cody in five innings Friday night 16-1, moving on as the only undefeated team in the Wyoming American Legion State B Tournament.

In Thursday’s game, the Jets ended with an eight-run inning, and momentum carried into Friday’s game as the Jets opened with a 12-run lead.

“That is how you want any first inning to go,” said Austin Cowen, Sheridan Jets head coach. “Twelve is way more than you expect but that was amazing. Everyone had a consistent approach. It gave us the cushion and luxury to have a couple of different options out there.”

After taking the commanding lead, Sheridan was able to coast to an easy victory.

Offensively, Hunter Stone paced the Jets with three RBIs and a hit. Multiple Jets had two RBIs in the game, including Rich Hall, Caden Steel, Anthony Carlson and Brennan Mortensen. Brock Steel displayed excellent base running skills, traversing the bases four times.

Hall started on the mound for the Jets. He pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and one run and also struck out one batter.

Tyler Hutton finished the game one the mound for the Jets. The lefty allowed one hit and caused a Cody batter to fly out to end the third inning with the bases loaded for Cody.

With the big lead, Cowen went to the dugout and played his substitutes in the final two innings.

“That has been the other key all year whenever guys are called upon, they go out there and make plays,” Cowen said. “That’s what is outstanding about this team all year long. It doesn’t matter, when their number is called they are all playing hard.”

Sheridan held Cody to its one run scored in the top of the third inning.

“That is what I am a big believer in and what we hammer more than anything else, is defense, defense, defense,” Cowen said. “That is something we have prided ourselves in is being able to play consistent defense and trust that we are not going to be kicking the ball around. We are going to make plays and it shows.”

Sheridan faces Laramie Saturday at 4 p.m. Cody will face Powell in an elimination game for a spot in the finals.

Sheridan did not play Laramie during the regular season.