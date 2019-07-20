Morey signs with Hawks: Returns home for final year

SHERIDAN — Trapper Morey will play his final year of eligibility in the town and rink he grew up playing hockey.

Morey signed with the Sheridan Hawks NA3HL hockey team after being traded from Gillette Wild. Originally from Buffalo, Morey started his hockey career playing in Sheridan.

“Really excited about being able to play in my home rink and in front of the home crowd,” Morey said. “It is really a sense of pride thing.”

Morey said it is exciting to represent the new franchise in the town he grew up playing hockey. He wants to bring good leadership, veteran skills and overall be a good teammate.

“Trapper has played in the league and he knows what he is doing,” said Andy Scheib, Sheridan Hawks NA3HL’s head coach. “He can bring that experience into the new program.”

The Wild are in the same division as the Hawks, giving Trapper experience playing against other teams in the division.

“I think at this level, experience is what matters most,” Morey said.

Scheib has not seen Morey play in a game yet, but Scheib said Morey will be utilized in the locker room and in the community to help build the program.

New players on the Hawks will have no experience of playing at this level of hockey.

“When you go out there on the ice you can’t be intimidated, you can’t be scared, you can’t see a guy that has 40 pounds on you and say I can’t go up against him,” Morey said about his advice to new teammates. “You need to have some grit and play with a chip on your shoulder. You learn the ropes pretty fast.”

Members of the team will report to Sheridan Aug. 23, and the first ice time together will be Aug. 26, Schieb said. There will be eight or nine players moving with the team to Sheridan; the rest will be rookies in the league.

Trapper and the returning players have already met and appeared to gel well together, Scheib said. Trapper and the other veterans will decide what type of team the Hawks will be. With the various backgrounds and experience coming together, chemistry will need to be built between the players.

“It is everything; it starts in the locker room,” Scheib said about the importance of team chemistry. “The closer you are as a team, the better you are going to be.”

To help build the team chemistry, the team anticipates group functions like bowling or hiking. Returning veterans have spent most of their life in the Midwest and have not had the chance to experience the mountains, Scheib said.

With the season approaching, Scheib said he feels like he has solid group defensive players and goalies. He is looking to solidify his third and fourth line forwards and is always looking for the best players.