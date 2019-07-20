Gillette students build underwater robots

By Jonathan Gallardo

Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — Dalyla Anderson and Alana Hespen watched as Michael Schultz helped Payton Allen, 11, use a PVC pipe cutter to, as the tool’s name suggests, cut PVC pipe.

“This wasn’t supposed to be a workout day,” said Payton’s 9-year-old cousin, Maddex Bruce.

Payton squeezed with all her might, but only was able cut through the pipe with Schultz’s assistance.

“Never hand that to a child,” Dalyla said of the tool.

“Except they already have,” said 9-year-old Alana.

“We’re not children,” added Dalyla, 10.

The kids would put the pieces of pipe together to build an underwater robot during the activity Tuesday, and they would later do some soldering on the motors and circuit boards before testing it out in the water.

“We don’t get to keep it,” Dalyla said dejectedly. “I already asked twice.”

This week, 14 kids attended the Underwater Robotics camp at Area 59, where they learned about underwater exploration, programming, circuitry, robotics and good old-fashioned pipe cutting.

The makerspace has hosted three camps so far this summer with three more to come. Area 59 Director Guy Jackson said there have been five or six kids who have attended multiple camps.

“It’s cool that the parents recognize that this is something for their kids to do, that they’re excited about and they’re learning while they’re doing it,” he said.

With this week’s camp, there was a lot of classroom learning and experimenting before the kids got to actually put their robots together, but they still enjoyed it.

Holden Stucker, 13, said he was amazed to learn that aluminum foil sinks when put into water vertically, but floats when flat on the surface of the water.

Alana said her STEM teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School suggested that she attend the camp, and it seems her teacher made a great suggestion.

“Honestly, I really liked all of it,” Alana said.

Dalyla said her favorite part was building boats out of aluminum foil.

“It floated, then we put magnets on it and it sank. It was sad,” she said.

For Maddex, he enjoyed an experiment where they put eggs in salt water and fresh water to see if they would float.

Jackson said the camps help kids retain information over the long break between school terms.

“It strengthens what they’ve learned in school,” he said. “They remember what they learned over the summer instead of sitting in front of the TV.”

They’re having fun while learning, he added, and this exposure might convince them to go down a related career path when they’re older.

Maddex said he wants to either be a professional hockey player or an engineer when he grows up. Alana said she has “a feeling I’ll do something STEM-related.”

Dalyla’s dreaming a little bigger. She plans on becoming president someday, and when she’s in the Oval Office, she has big plans for STEM education.

“It has to be at all schools and people have to do it,” she said. “It’s going to be for a grade.”