SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated smoke alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 10:49 a.m.

• Gas leak, 400 block Shadow Ridge Drive, canceled en route, 7:04 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Gas line leak, Kyle Drive, 11:27 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Clarendon Avenue, 3:58 a.m.

• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 7:05

• Alarm; burglar, South Dome Drive, 7:47 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:17 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Weed violation, Illinois Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Weed violation, West Works Street, 9:46 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 10:15 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Animal injured, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:01 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Animal found, Champion Drive, 11:48 a.m.

• DUI – citizen report, South Main Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Gas theft, Long Drive, 12:19 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12:47 p.m.

• Battery cold, Fourth Avenue East, 1:49 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 15th Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Demple Street, 2:45 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Heights Road, 3:23 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:25 p.m.

• ZPF violation, Wyoming Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Long Drive, 4:43 p.m.

• Alarm, First West Parkway, 5:17 p.m.

• Theft cold, Adair Avenue, 5:49 p.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 7:12 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Theft cold, Circle 3 Drive, 9:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Linden Avenue, 10:03 p.m.

• Harassment, Lewis Street, 10:40 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Heights Avenue, 10:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Abandoned vehicle, Higby Road, 7:55 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, West Loucks Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Identity theft, Sherri View Drive, 11:54 a.m.

• Death notification, Decker Road, 3:05 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Beckton Road; MM6, 4:02 p.m.

• Theft cold, Little Tongue Drive, Dayton, 5:07 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 7:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound MM11, Ranchester, 7:36 p.m.

• Damaged property, Park Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Harassment, Hi-Tech Drive, 9:09 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Marble Quarry Road, Dayton, 9:22

• Suspicious Vehicle, West Fifth Street and Soldier Creek Road, 11:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Timothy D. Duncan, 25, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, other circuit court; felony theft, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Camie J. Kethman, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, other circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Keith E. Palmer, 34, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sarah A. Snyder, 39, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 81

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 16