Expressions Gallery to host 3 artist exhibit

SHERIDAN — Expressions Art Gallery & Framing will present the combined works of Dianne Wyatt, Judy Pradere and Gene Sager in a showcase entitled “An Alternate View.”

The triple artist feature opens July 25 with a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and artist introductions at 6:15 p.m.

Wyatt is a prolific and well-known local artist. She is known for her sceneries both recognizable and expressionistic. She has painted in the Sheridan area and most of Wyoming over the past 34 years. Wyatt is a signature member of the Pastel Society of the West Coast and her art can be seen in several locations across Wyoming.

As a local school teacher, Pradere has influenced many students working with a variety of mediums. She has also served as president of the Sheridan Artist’s Guild and as a co-chairman of a sanctioned Wyoming Centennial Juried Art Exhibition.

Sager began his art education at the University of Michigan and continued to study in New York and Los Angeles. For the last 50 years he has enjoyed painting and exploring the realm of abstract art.

The gallery is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturdays.

If you would like more information about the exhibition or reception, contact Wanda Kerns at 307-673-2878 or via email at wanda@expressions.gallery.

Expressions Gallery is located at 645 Broadway St.