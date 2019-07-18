Man faces aggravated assault, battery charge

SHERIDAN — One man faces a felony charge in Sheridan County Circuit Court following a fight during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week.

Dustyn C. Kamensky faces one felony count of aggravated assault and battery after a fight involving a firearm July 13. He faces up to 10 years and up to a $10,000 fine for the charge.

Court documents said on July 13, officers found four men fighting near the intersection of West Loucks and Griffith streets around 1 a.m.

Jesse Offt, the victim, said he and Kamensky had gotten into a disagreement at the street dance and the argument had escalated throughout the night. Offt said while on the phone with Kamensky, Offt did several things intended to start a fight with him.

Kamensky went home, picked up a gun and started back toward Offt’s home. Kamensky waited in the bushes and started a fight with Offt when he passed by near Loucks and Griffith streets. Kamensky pulled the gun, racked a round and pointed the gun at Offt. Offt rushed Kamensky and the two continued fighting only to be pulled apart before law enforcement arrived.

Officers found an unspent bullet stove-piped between the chamber and the breach of the pistol.

Kamensky told officers, “I would have shot him if my gun hadn’t jammed.”

The court scheduled a preliminary appearance for Kamensky for 1 p.m. July 30. He appeared for an initial court hearing and was held on a $5,000 unsecured bond.