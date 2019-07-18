Trio arrested on drug possession charges

SHERIDAN — Three individuals face drug charges in Sheridan County Circuit Court, some of which may transfer to 4th Judicial District Court, following Rodeo Week.

David Roundstone, Leroy Brady and Alyssa Demontiney were all arrested for drug possession charges July 13 in Sheridan County.

Roundstone faces one count of felony possession of methamphetamine and one count of use or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces a total of up to 10 years imprisonment and up to $20,000 in fines for the two charges.

Brady faces one count of felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. He faces a total of up to eight years imprisonment and up to $16,000 in fines for the two charges.

Demontiney was arrested for open container by vehicle operator, a bench warrant, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.

Court documents said law enforcement officers pulled over a vehicle due to speeding and a severely cracked windshield.

When the officers pulled the car over, they observed Demontiney driving with an open alcoholic beverage sitting at the front passenger’s feet; Roundstone and Brady were passengers in the vehicle. The three said they were in town for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

All three were asked to exit the vehicle after officers learned there was a firearm in the vehicle. Roundstone also told officers methamphetamine was in the vehicle.

Drug paraphernalia, 18 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana cigarettes and a handgun were all found in the vehicle. Because of Roundstone’s previous first-degree robbery conviction on Sept. 11, 2001, in Washington state, he was not allowed to possess a handgun, which the men said they used for protection.

All three individuals are being held on $10,000 cash-only bonds in the Sheridan County Detention Center. Demontiney will undergo a preliminary hearing at a later date. The court scheduled Brady and Roundstone for preliminary hearings at 1 p.m. July 30.