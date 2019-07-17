FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:30p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Yonkee Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• RMA assist, 500 block Big Goose, 12:40 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available by press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Alarm, Wetlands Drive, 12:44 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:15 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Marion Street, 3:59 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 4:25 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Sibley Circle, 4:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kona Place, 7:49 a.m.

• Reckless endangerment, West Fifth Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Domestic, East Brundage Lane, 9:08 a.m.

• Littering, Lewis Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Found property, Highland Avenue, 8:51 a.m.

• Cat trap, Big Horn Avenue, 9:01 a.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 9:20 a.m.

• Missing person, Bighorn Mountains, 9:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 10:17 a.m.

• Threats; cold, East Ridge Road, 10:22 a.m.

• Stalking, East College Avenue, 10:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 11:00 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Gould Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Jefferson Street, 12:23 a.m.

• Found property, Victoria Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Mental subject, West Brundage Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Long Drive, 2:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Scott Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sparrow Hawk Road, 2:40 p.m.

• Accident delayed, West Alger Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Park Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Lost child, Adair Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Follow up, Illinois Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Urinating public, Broadway Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, Poplar Trail, 6:28 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan Avenue, 8:10 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:31 p.m.

• Medical, Yonkee Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.

• Criminal entry, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:25 p.m.

• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 p.m.

• Family dispute, Val Vista Street, 11:14 p.m.

• Domestic, North Gould Street, 11:49 p.m.

• Alarm; Burglar, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Motorist assist, Highway 335, 8:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, 8:30 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Piney Road, 11:54 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Red Grade Road, 2:05 p.m.

• Records only, Wyarno Road, 2:56 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Kruse Creek Road, 3:20 p.m.

• Damaged property, McCormick Road, 5:17 p.m.

• Child neglect, West 13th Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Runaway, Halbert Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Yonkee Avenue, 7:46 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

• Fireworks, Big Horn Avenue, 8:12 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Decker Road, 10:08 p.m.

• Criminal entry, West 13th Street, 10:35 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Audrey Estes, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, other circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Herbert E. Richardson, 58, Miami Gardens, Florida, DUI, interference with officer, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David A. Samdahl, 52, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 81

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 16

