Sheridan High School class  of 1969 plan 50th reunion

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Class of 1969 will be celebrating their 50th reunion July 19-21. Events will include:

Friday, July 19

5-7 p.m. Dragging Main: back to the good old days

7-10 p.m. Oasis Bar and Lounge at The Holiday Inn

Saturday, July 20

4-6 p.m. Sign in/registration at The Brinton Bistro

5:30-6:30 p.m. Appetizers and cocktails

6:30 p.m. Buffet-style dinner

Sunday, July 21

11a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kendrick Park get-together

3-5 p.m.: SHS jazz reunion concert at Kinnison Concert Hall, Sheridan College. Free and open to the public.

In addition to these activities the class of 1969 will once again be actively fundraising for the Alumni Legacy Scholarship program. The group was able to provide one scholarship at their 45th reunion but plan to offer two scholarships to deserving students in the SHS graduating class of 2020.

Since January of this year, the alumni group continues to focus on actively raising funds for its scholarship program for two 2020 SHS graduating seniors, in memory of classmates who have passed away. The program coordinators will select two scholarship recipients, concentrating on deserving students in need of financial assistance who will attend Sheridan College or any college of their choice. Members of the local reunion committee, working together with the SHS academic scholarship office to follow SHS requirements, will select the recipients from a pool of applicants for the May 2020 graduation.