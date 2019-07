BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society, in cooperation with The Brinton Museum, will lead the monthly bird walk Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

The Rufous Hummingbirds have returned to The Brinton. Bring your camera and binoculars for a fun morning of birding.

Participants are asked to meet at The Brinton parking lot to begin the walk. For more information call The Brinton at 307-763-5924.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.