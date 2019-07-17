Vaudeville returns to WYO Theater

SHERIDAN — The New Vaudevillians are back by popular demand for two performances, July 24 and 31, at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center starting at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Each performance will feature a new show with different acts, different sounds and different people and will include singing, dancing, magic, stand-up comedy, sketch comedy, animal acts, tightrope walking, acrobatics and unusual circumstances.

All tickets — adult, senior and student — are $12 and can be purchased at the WYO Theater box office or online at www.wyotheater.com.