Jets lose two close games to Rapid City

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Jets drop two nail biters against Rapid City Post 320 Risers on Monday at Thorne-Rider Stadium. Both games ended with a 6-5 defeat.

These were the last regular season games of the year and Sheridan was able to go against a good team and gain experience facing tough situations.

“Playing these tight games keeps us in the right mindset,” Rich Hall said. “Playing these quality teams like this Rapid City team is a good thing.”

The Jets started Hunter Stone on the mound. Stone pitched the first three innings, striking out three batters. Only two Risers recorded hits off of Stone. A run was scored in the first inning by the Risers, giving them an early 1-0 advantage.

After failing to hit in the first inning, the Jets tied the game in the second inning after Rich Hall made it home, thanks to a single base hit by Tyler Hutton.

The score remained tied until the top of the fourth inning when Rapid City was able to score four runs with Hutton pitching. The bases were loaded after two singles and a walk. Rapid City hit one past the Jets, bringing two runners in. Hutton responded by striking out the next batter and having the following slugger pop out. Rapid City looked to be leaving a runner on first and second as their next batter sent one toward the Jets left fielder.

The ball bounced out of the left fielder’s glove, allowing for two more scored runs. The Jets grounded out the next batter.

Sheridan was unable to retaliate with any runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Caden Steel stepped up to the mound for Sheridan at the top of the fifth inning. The first three batters grounded out, making it an easy defensive inning for the Jets. Stone helped out offensively in the bottom of the inning by sending Brock Steel home, bringing the score to 5-2 heading into the sixth inning.

A run by each team in the sixth inning brought the score to 6-3 heading into the final inning. David Almaraz hit a single in the sixth inning to bring Hall home.

Trevor Stowe pitched the last inning for the Jets, making quick work of the Rapid City batters, striking out the first man up. The second batter was able to hit a single on Stowe. Stowe then fielded a ground ball on the third batter, leading to a double play and stopped the batter and runner of first from advancing.

The Jets attempted to mount a rally, scoring two runs in the seventh inning. The rally fell short, and the Jets lost with a final score of 6-5.

Offensively the Jets were led by Hutton, who was a perfect 3-3 at the plate. Hutton also had the team-high of two RBIs.

The second game of the doubleheader ended with the same results. Rapid City came out hot with five runs in the first inning. Sheridan responded with two runs of their own. Rapid City scored one more run in the top of the fourth inning. Jets scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and one run in the sixth inning.

The Jets were led by Caden Steel who had two hits and two RBIs in the game. Pitching for the Jets was Brock Steel, Sean Barrett and Hall.

The Sheridan Jets will host the state tournament this week, starting with a 31-11 record. Sheridan faces Rock Springs at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Thorne-Rider Stadium.