FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Troopers bounce back on road

Home|Sports|Local Sports|Troopers bounce back on road

SHERIDAN — After a rough outing Sunday, Sheridan Troopers were able to bounce back on the road Monday, defeating Laramie in both games improving to 27-19 on the season.

Troopers topped Laramie 8-4 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game. In the first game, the Troopers were able to strike first, scoring a run in the first inning.

Sheridan was able to build a comfortable lead thanks to six runs in the fourth inning and another run in the sixth inning.

The Troopers were led by Race Johnston, hitting the ball three times in five attempts and scoring twice in the game. Ayden Roush and Jacob Boint each had two RBIs for Sheridan.

Quinn McCafferty pitched the entirety of the first game, striking out six batters.

The second game was a tighter contest.

The Troopers faced a single run deficit after the first inning and took the lead for a brief period in the third inning, scoring two runs during the top of the inning. Laramie scored two runs in the bottom of the third, retaking the lead from the Troopers.

Sheridan scored in the fourth and fifth innings, earning the one-run victory.

Sheridan was led by Boint and Roush, who both recorded two hits and an RBI.

The Troopers face Cody at home July 20 for a doubleheader starting at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

By |Jul. 16, 2019|

About the Author:

Joel Moline is the public safety reporter at The Sheridan Press. Born and raised in Laramie, he became interested in journalism during college, when he worked for the Branding Iron, the student newspaper at the University of Wyoming. Contact him at joel.moline@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS