Troopers bounce back on road

SHERIDAN — After a rough outing Sunday, Sheridan Troopers were able to bounce back on the road Monday, defeating Laramie in both games improving to 27-19 on the season.

Troopers topped Laramie 8-4 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game. In the first game, the Troopers were able to strike first, scoring a run in the first inning.

Sheridan was able to build a comfortable lead thanks to six runs in the fourth inning and another run in the sixth inning.

The Troopers were led by Race Johnston, hitting the ball three times in five attempts and scoring twice in the game. Ayden Roush and Jacob Boint each had two RBIs for Sheridan.

Quinn McCafferty pitched the entirety of the first game, striking out six batters.

The second game was a tighter contest.

The Troopers faced a single run deficit after the first inning and took the lead for a brief period in the third inning, scoring two runs during the top of the inning. Laramie scored two runs in the bottom of the third, retaking the lead from the Troopers.

Sheridan scored in the fourth and fifth innings, earning the one-run victory.

Sheridan was led by Boint and Roush, who both recorded two hits and an RBI.

The Troopers face Cody at home July 20 for a doubleheader starting at 1 and 3:30 p.m.