SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 400 block Marion Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Sugarland Drive, 3:23 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available by press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:13 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 7:40 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:27 a.m.

• Damaged property, West Sixth Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Harassment, Hillcrest Drive, 12:41 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 1:27 p.m.

• Lost property, Sagebrush Drive, 1:32 p.m.

• Dog bite, Pond View Court, 1:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Crook Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Lincoln Drive, 2:13 p.m.

• Animal found, North Heights Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Alarm, South Main Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lincoln Drive, 5:17 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:45 p.m.

• Alarm, East Alger Avenue, 6:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Battery, North Heights Drive, 7:47 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 14th Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Draw Road, 8:39 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Jefferson Street, 9:16 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:27 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Avoca Place, 23:54 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• DUS, Canfield Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Lane Lane, 2:42 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Buffalo Creek Road, 2:46 p.m.

• Fraud, North Second Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Canyon View Drive, 6:25 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Richard E. Bishop, 57, Sheridan, expired registration, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Shelby R. Dean, 24, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Charlotte D. Dysthe, 32, Sheridan, DUI, assault/simple, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Elisha J. Felicia, 23, Wyola, Montana, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Dylan M. Holthus, 29, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• John W. McMillan, 38, Bellevue, Nevada, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Carl M. Paul, 58, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kristine C. Ryan, 53, Sheridan contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court; contempt of court/ bench warrant, other circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 81

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 16

