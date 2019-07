SHERIDAN — The public is invited to the 4th Judicial District Court naturalization ceremony 3 p.m. Thursday in the 4th Judicial District courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse addition.

This is an opportunity to congratulate the community’s new American citizens on a remarkable achievement. Elected officials will also be on hand to welcome the new citizens.

After the swearing-in ceremony, a reception will be held for all attending the event.