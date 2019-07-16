Antelope Butte Summer Festival starts Friday

SHELL – The Antelope Butte Foundation will host its annual Antelope Butte Summer Festival Friday through Sunday at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. The event will feature numerous live musical acts, running and mountain biking races, drink and food vendors and activities for the entire family.

The 2019 lineup features a diverse range of acts, from acoustic guitarist Jalan Crossland at 6 p.m. Friday night, the Sheridan-based band The Two Tracks at 2:20 p.m. Saturday and Antelope Butte’s Executive Director John Kirlin performing with the High Plains Drifters at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

A family-friendly trail run will be held Saturday at 8 a.m., with a 4-mile Fun Run, 8-mile Challenge Run and 16-mile Butte Buster Run offered. At 9 a.m. Sunday, a mountain bike race will be held with 8-, 16-, and 24-mile courses.

An adult festival weekend pass is $40; Friday-only admission is $20 and Saturday-only admission is $30. Weekend passes for attendees ages 12 to 17 are $10, and kids 12 and younger are free. Race registration is extra and not included in festival fees. All proceeds from the event benefit Antelope Butte’s programs.

Free on-site camping for festival attendees is allowed and encouraged.

“Our goal with the Antelope Butte Summer Festival is for every attendee to not only have a great time, but also experience the joy of being outside at our beautiful mountain resort with family and friends,” said John Kirlin, executive director of the Antelope Butte Foundation. The event still has openings for volunteers, who each receive a complimentary festival entrance ticket and t-shirt.

Tickets, full bios of all the musicians and their performance dates and times, registration for the trail run and mountain bike races, volunteer sign up, and a full schedule of events can be found on the website: https://www.antelopebuttefoundation.org/antelope-butte-summer-festival.