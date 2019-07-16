Letter of appreciation

Re: Korean War veteran returns home

Our family would like to thank you, the many individuals, organizations, businesses and community members, for your honored contributions to our Uncle DeMaret Marston Kirtley’s return to Wyoming.

From the arrival of Marston’s remains at the Billings airport to his journeys to Sheridan, to Buffalo and, finally, to Kaycee, you helped make our uncle’s long trek back home from the Korean War feel truly special. Those identified below went above and beyond the call of duty to honor Marston for making the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We realize there is no way we can fully and properly thank each of you for your kindness and your patriotism, but we hope you know how grateful we remain.

We would like to thank the Sheridan Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan Fire-Rescue and the city of Sheridan.

We also would like to thank the Sheridan mayor’s office and Mayor Roger Miller, Senator and Mrs. David Kinskey, the Patriot Riders, the Freedom Riders and the Wyoming Vietnam Legacy Riders, Fort Phil Kearney, the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Travis Legerski and the Army Honor Guard.

In addition, we would like to thank Meadow Gold Dairy, Annie Greenthumb’s, Albertsons, Doves of Love, Powder River Rental, Rocky Mountain Sign, Design and Print, Douglas Portable Toilets and the many businesses along the processional route that organized a truly memorable and joyous homecoming.

We also would like to thank Sheridan Media, The Sheridan Press and The Casper Star-Tribune for their ongoing coverage of Marston’s return.

We are also grateful for the work and dedication of Master Sergeant Dale Willis, Chaplain Randy Wyatt, Curtis Simmons, Brenda Torrens and Rob, Bob Wyatt, Dana Wyatt, Zach Allen and the dedicated and kind people at Kane Funeral Home for their guidance. Thank you all.

Finally, we want to thank each person who came for the visitation and all who attended the memorial service; your presence means a great deal to our family. We also send thanks to the countless community members who joined together to line the streets, the highways and the overpasses to cheer and wave flags — large and small — and to share in our family’s joy that Cpl. DeMaret Marston Kirtley has finally returned home.

With deep respect and appreciation to the Sheridan community,

Zena Husman and Karmen Kirtley

Denver, Colorado