SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Structure fire, 200 block East Fifth Street, 12:58 a.m.

• Structure fire rekindling, 200 block East Fifth Street, 12 58 a.m.

• Fuel spill, Fifth Street and Val Vista Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, South Gould Street and East Works Street, 11:26 a.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 11:52 a.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block West Absaraka Street, 6:12 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, East Loucks Street and South Gould Street, 12:02 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:21 a.m.

• RMA assist, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:43 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Martin Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 Hill Pond Drive, 1:45 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:05 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Pinyon Place, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1000 block West Fifth Street, 8 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 2600 block Aviation Drive, 7:50 a.m.

Saturday

• Structure fire, 200 block East Fifth Street, 1:45 a.m.

• RMA assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 p.m.

Sunday

• Smoke investigation, Dee Drive, 10:17 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Not available at press time

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Area welfare check, 12:55 a.m.

• Animal found, Gould Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Fort Road, 6:11 a.m.

• Various use permit, South Gould Street, 7:47 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Frank Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 8:40 a.m.

• Cat trap, Falcon Ridge Drive, 8:57 a.m.

• Fraud Heartland Drive, 9:14 a.m.

• Vicious dog, West Montana Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Taylor Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, Gladstone Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Dog bite, street not reported, 1:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Loucks Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, park, 3:18 p.m.

• Theft cold case, Frank Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Harassment, Emerson Street, 4:11 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Theft cold, Victoria Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 4:56 p.m.

• K-9 request, street not reported, 5:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Taylor Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mountain View Drive, 6:26 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Main Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Illegal parking, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:42 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fourth Street, 8:10 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Brundage Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:21 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.

• Threat cold, Victoria Street, 8:54 p.m.

• Bar check, Victoria Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.

• Open container, South Gould Street, 10:20 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 10:43 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 p.m.

• Assault, Victoria Street, 11:58 p.m.

Friday

• Dispute all others, Crook Street, 12:01 a.m.

• Sex battery, Broadway Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 a.m.

• Structure fire, East Fifth Street, 12:58 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Brundage Street, 1:32 a.m.

• Disturbing the peace, Loucks Street, 1:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Liberty Court, 2:26 a.m.

• Assault, Brundage Street, 2:39 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 6:35 a.m.

• Fight, Lookout Point Drive, 7:31 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Broadway Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Juvenile found, Main Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Barking dog, West Brundage Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Barking dog, Holmes Avenue, 7:38 a.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 10:53 a.m.

• Various use permit, South Gould Street, 6:09 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:04 a.m.

• Various use Permit, West Alger Street, 6:08 a.m.

• Child endangerment, South Brooks Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Accident delayed Kendrick Park, 8:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Missing person, Second Avenue East, 1:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Smith Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Linden Avenue, 1:49 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Heights Road, 2:32 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, North Main Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Works Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Dispute all other, East Eighth Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Domestic, East 6th Street, 5:08 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 p.m.

• Careless driver, Avoca Avenue, 6:51 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 7:35 p.m.

• Harassment, North Gould Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dunnuck Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Lost child, West Fifth Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 9 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Lost child, West Fifth Street, 9:16 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Pioneer Road, 10:35 p.m.

• Minor in possession, North Scott Street, 10:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main street, 11:16 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Kendrick Park, 12:05 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Lewis Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.

• Fight with weapons, Griffith Avenue, 12:59 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Main Street, 1 a.m.

• Breach of peace, Victoria Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Scott Street, 1:54 a.m.

• Drug activity, Grinnell Plaza, 1:57 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Gould Street, 2:03 a.m.

• Probation violation, Alger Avenue, 2:37 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:39 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Sibley circle, 2:43 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:10 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Harassment, Sugarland Drive, 5:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 7:49 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Sibley Circle, 10:03 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Accident, First Avenue, East, 2:33 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 3:18 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 5:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Fifth Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kendrick Park, 7:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Mydland Road, 8:42 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 8:22 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Highland Avenue, 8:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Drive, 9:31 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 p.m.

• Accident, Works Street, 10:24 p.m.

• Barking dog, King Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Harassment, King Street, 10:46 p.m.

• Careless driver, Sibley Circle, 11:42 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Grinnell Plaza, 11:51 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 11:52 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Grinnell Plaza, 12:16 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 12:22 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Loucks Street, 12:13 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:01 a.m.

• Drug possession, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.

• Domestic, Crook Street, 1:41 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 1:47 a.m.

• Drug possession, Alger Avenue, 2:15 a.m.

• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Grinnell Plaza, 2:29 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Grinnell Plaza, 2:31 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 2:33 a.m.

• Found property, Grinnell Plaza, 3:14 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 2:52 a.m.

• Urinating in public, Grinnell Plaza, 3:18 a.m.

• Breach of peace, Avoca Place, 3:24 a.m.

• Minor in possession, West Fifth Street, 2:46 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 3:43 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Victoria Street, 4:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Cat trap, Avoca Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 11:21 a.m.

• Dog at large, Remington Court, 11:30 a.m.

• Animal found, Fifth Avenue East, 11:33 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Animal found, West Loucks Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Animal cruelty, Thurmond Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Brookie Path, 1:48 p.m.

• Fraud, East Works Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Brundage Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:34 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 6:37 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Emerson Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Colonial Drive, 6:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 6:51 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 7:12 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 7:34 p.m.

• Battery cold case, Carlin Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Urinating in public, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highland Avenue, 8:18 p.m.

• Barking dog, Weeping Willow Court, 11:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• DUI, Highway 14, 2:13 a.m.

• Damaged property, Highway 14, 7:23 a.m.

• Dog bite, Fort Road, 12:02 p.m.

• Domestic, Dow Prong Road, 12:21 p.m.

• Grass fire, Whitney Way, 2:38 p.m.

• Beatty Gulch Road, Careless driver, 6:28 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 87, 8:23 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, 11:05 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, 11:24 p.m.

Friday

• Motorist assist, Kukuchka Lane, 7:31 a.m.

• Fight, Lookout Point Drive, 7:31 a.m.

• Assist agency, Lookout Point Drive, 7:33 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14, 9:38 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dayton East Road, 10:29 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 14, 9:38 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Highway 335, 1:23 p.m.

• Animal problem, Willow Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Gulch Road, 5:39 p.m.

• Warrant service, Interstate 90 westbound, 6:18 p.m.

• Removal of substance, Clear Creek Avenue, 7:04 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 7:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Avenue, 7:40 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 9:16 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, 1:18 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, Bridge Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Careless driver, Highway 87, 1:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Wyarno Road, 2:22 p.m.

• Assist WHP, highway 14, 6:44 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Victoria Street, 9:17 p.m.

• Alarm, Highway 193, 9:29 p.m.

• Alarm, Highway 193, 10:24 p.m.

Sunday

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 a.m.

• Domestic, River Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 7:51 a.m.

• Open door, Highway 345, 7:55 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Burglary cold case, Tongue Canyon Road, 10:25 a.m.

• Accident, Red Grade Road, 11:12 a.m.

• Threats cold, Kyle Drive, 11:26 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Clear Creek Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

• Lost property, Wondra Avenue, 3:44 p.m.

• Theft progress, Railway Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Assault, Mobile Circle, 5:06 p.m.

• DUI, Mobile Circle, 5:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, Buffalo, 10:35 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Jasper Half, 39, Great Falls, Montana, two charges of contempt of court/bench warrant, other circuit court; Driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by WHP

• Clifton D Reinoehl, 40, Sheridan, driving while under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Mark R Sallee, 28, Ranchester, driving while under the influence, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

Friday

• Floyd E. Bogert, 45, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremy Boggs, 49, Sheridan, simple assault, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Erin R. Brinkerhoff, 33, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder/crystal form, possession of controlled substance in pill or cap form, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Simon K. Bulltail, 25, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Kendall W Weatherby, 36, Crow Agency, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Johnny H. Gilstad, 52, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Leroy Brady, 26, Busby, Montana, possession of marijuana, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court; manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, district court, arrested by WHP

• Alyssa R. Demontiney, 27, Lame Deer, Montana, open container by vehicle operator, possession of marijuana, possession controlled substance in powder/crystal form, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by WHP

• Lisa L. Giambrocco, 54, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SCSO

• Seth L. Gudgel, 24, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Dustyn C. Kamensky, 22, Sheridan, aggravated assault and battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Whitney M. Kesner, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Delvin J. Medicine Crow, 38, Lodge Grass, Montana, compulsory auto insurance, DUS, failure to yield, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Zoe R Nelin, 20, Sheridan, DUS, compulsory auto insurance, expired registration, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Jessi A Offt, 36, Ranchester, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• David W Roundstone, 37, Lamedeer, Montana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by WHP.

• Guntur R Siregar, 59, Aurora Colorado, driving while under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Solomon R Tegenu, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Sarya R Tenbear, 21, Hardin Montana, breach of peace, possession of controlled substance, minor with alcohol, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

Sunday

• Shannon D. Bargar, 45, Ranchester, DUI, battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Byron K. Bends, 59, Sheridan, DUI, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Brandon L. Bowers, 24, Buffalo, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Colby L. Bowers, 25, Morrill, Nebraska, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Wahelah F. Castro, 27, Wyola, Montana, eluding an officer, compulsory auto insurance, DUS, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Samuel W. Haskett, 21, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Robin R. Higley, 47, Clanicy, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Caleb M. Ives, 20, Billings, Montana, interfere with officer, minor in possession, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brittany C. Johnson, 23, Buffalo, crossing the center line, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Tina M. Martinez, 38, Ranchester, battery, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 89

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 31

Number of releases for the weekend: 11

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 92