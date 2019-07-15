FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Rope Burners earn win in Wild Pony Races

SHERIDAN — Participants in the Wild Pony Races at Sheridan WYO Rodeo last week entertained and impressed crowds, but one team finished above the rest.

Rope Burners earned the first-place finish with four rides at 33.47 seconds. The team includes Devlin Cole, Logan Mediate and Kolton Powers. In second place, the Bronc Stompers had three rides at 36.72 seconds. The team consists of Kaycee Dowd, Will Larsen and William Mediate.

Pony Pullers finished in third place at 21.31 seconds on two rides. The team included Olivia Hardesty, Britton Brownell, Tate Leno (Wednesday and Thursday) and Eli Balkenbush (Friday and Saturday).  Rounding out the participating teams, Mustang Manhandlers had one ride at 10.94 seconds. The team consisting of Peyton Unrein, Kolby Smith and Colton Patterson finished in fourth place.

