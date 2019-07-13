Bed races, 5K add kick to Friday rodeo fun

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN — The streets were filled with joy as people gathered on Main Street to cheer on runners and competitors of the Sneakers and Spurs 5K and the bed races.

Cow bells rang to greet runners who crossed the finish line. People ‘oohed’ and ‘ahhed’ as each competing bed wheeled itself up to the starting line. The Sneakers and Spurs race started at 8 a.m. in front of the Mint Bar located near Grinnell and Main streets. The runners made a path through Sheridan’s downtown until they ended up back in front of the Fly Shop of the Big Horns. 

It was a fight to the finish by two Sheridanites. Alex Garber, who runs cross-country for Sheridan High School, and Patrick Geary, long-time runner. Garber beat Geary by two seconds. 

“I’m starting to not be able to keep up with these high-school runners,” Geary said. “But he had a little bit more gas in his tank and he got the win today.” 

The bed races included five different teams: EMIT Technologies, Vacutech, JW Engine, Sheridan Media and the Medicine Train.

Sheridan Media took home the victory for the third year in a row. The bed was pushed by Brian Kjerstad, Kyle Custis, Connor Jorgenson, Will Timberlake, Alecia Thoney, Cassidy Scellinger and Caige McComb. 

“This win felt really good, and we’re excited to keep the tradition going,” Custis said. “We’ve seen our hard work and our practicing pay off.” 

Sheridan Media won $400 cash and they are excited to split the money amongst team members.

Duck race results 

The annual duck races sponsored by the Kiwanis Club occurred Friday afternoon at Kendrick Pool.

Dana Brown won first and took home $500. Sharon Mellow placed second and won $200. A. Bohnsaek took third and won $100.

About the Author:

Kiley Carroll is the summer 2019 intern at The Sheridan Press. She is a rising junior at the University of Wyoming, where she studies ag communications and journalism. Born and raised on a ranch outside of Ranchester, she is eager to write about the rural side of Sheridan County.

